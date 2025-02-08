Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Arsenal hit by Martinelli news
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter

De Bruyne off bench to grab winner as Man City avoid Cup humiliation at Leyton Orient

Paul Vegas
De Bruyne spares Man City blushes at Leyton Orient
De Bruyne spares Man City blushes at Leyton OrientAction Plus
Manchester City found a way to defeat League One Leyton Orient 2-1 and in today's FA Cup fourth round tie in London.

City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to turn to his bench as substitute Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner 11 minutes from time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jamie Donley's incredible long range lob had given the Orient an early lead.

 

 

And the hosts held the lead until 56 minutes when Rico Lewis' shot deflected in off teammate Abdukodir Khusanov to level the scores. City's new defender was credited with the goal - his first for the club. 

Guardiola then threw on Phil Foden and De Bruyne in search for the winner and the latter struck late to help City avoid extra-time.

De Bruyne forced in Jack Grealish's pass to earn City's winner and avoid embarrassment for last season's beaten finalists.

 

 

City now look to Real Madrid as they prepare to welcome them to the Etihad in the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday.

 

Mentions
FA CupManchester CityLeyton OrientPremier League
Related Articles
SPL trio remain keen on Man City keeper Ederson
Man City decision to leave Reis out of Champions League squad explained
Man City boss Guardiola: Jack has deserved more minutes this season