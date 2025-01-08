Liverpool starlet Doak gathers interest from Palace, Brentford and Fulham this week

Liverpool star Doak gathers interest from Palace, Brentford and Fulham this week

Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak could have his pick of clubs if he is told he will be sold.

The 19-year-old is spending the season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

However, there are already a host of Championship and Premier League clubs who want to sign him permanently.

Per The Sun, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Brentford, and Fulham are leading the chase.

Crystal Palace tabled a £15m bid, with Ipswich said to have gone slightly higher.

Liverpool are not eager to sell and would rather let Doak finish the season at the Riverside.