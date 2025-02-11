Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Exeter boss Caldwell reveals deep prep for Forest FA Cup showdown
Exeter boss Caldwell reveals deep prep for Forest FA Cup showdownAction Plus
Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell admits they've been preparing especially for tonight's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest.

Caldwell says they're taking the fourth round tie seriously, with the League One Grecians to act as hosts.

He said, "We are playing against a Premier League who will come here with confidence, who are quicker, who are stronger, but we have to come up with someone and convince the players that there is something the players can carry out that will win the game.

"We need to give the players that belief in training and show them the footage and videos of what we need them to, then we have to trust the players on Tuesday that they can go and carry that out."

Caldwell added, "The emphasis is firmly on Forest and what we really need to do for this game."

