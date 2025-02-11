Forest boss Nuno "worried" about Exeter - but will rotate

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits he's "worried" ahead of tonight's FA Cup fourth round clash with Exeter City.

Nuno concedes Liverpool's shock exit at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday has him wary facing the League One outfit.

“I am worried. It is always that point. The FA Cup allows teams from different leagues to have a chance to compete against each other,” Nuno said.

“I am looking forward to the aspect that I think it’s a good moment for us as a squad to take advantage of this game by rewarding the players who are working so hard, to give them minutes. At the same time, we will bring everybody that we want to bring to the last games of the competition.

“I look forward to it. But I am always concerned and worried about the game.

“We have already had a chat about the game. What I think is important in these games is to try to find simplicity. Solve the problems in a simple way, because our quality and our talent will show - I hope.”