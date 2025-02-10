Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Veltman happy with win over Chelsea following Brighton loss to Forest

Ansser Sadiq
Veltman happy with win over Chelsea following their 7-0 loss to Forest
Veltman happy with win over Chelsea following their 7-0 loss to ForestTribal Football
Joel Veltman delivered a standout performance in Brighton's FA Cup win over Chelsea, dominating his right flank defensively. 
CucurellaTyrique GeorgeVeltmanNottingham Forest

He said post-game: “Obviously, we know the things we need to improve on, when you have an off day like that, maybe that’s an understatement, you need a response the game after that, and we were able to do that tonight.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

He added "I tried to be more active in the attacking way.

"Obviously, I have always been a central defender and I'm thinking like that most of the time, instead of going forward when there is space. But we trained on this, and I think it's really difficult for anyone to defend those passes back especially straight after a cross.”

Mentions
FA CupVeltman JoelChelseaNottinghamBrightonPremier League
Related Articles
Sancho sparks outrage after "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd
Brighton defender Veltman: I want to play for Indonesia
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Errors at both ends of pitch for FA Cup defeat