Veltman happy with win over Chelsea following Brighton loss to Forest

Joel Veltman delivered a standout performance in Brighton's FA Cup win over Chelsea, dominating his right flank defensively.

He said post-game: “Obviously, we know the things we need to improve on, when you have an off day like that, maybe that’s an understatement, you need a response the game after that, and we were able to do that tonight.”

He added "I tried to be more active in the attacking way.

"Obviously, I have always been a central defender and I'm thinking like that most of the time, instead of going forward when there is space. But we trained on this, and I think it's really difficult for anyone to defend those passes back especially straight after a cross.”