FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Plymouth go to Man City; Palace meet Millwall
FA Cup giantkillers Plymouth Argyle will go to Manchester City for the fifth round.
After defeating Liverpool on Sunday, Plymouth drew City in Monday night's fifth round lottery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holders Manchester United will face Fulham, with Newcastle meeting Brighton and Crystal Palace have a derby against Millwall after Monday night's win at Doncaster.
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW:
Crystal Palace v Millwall
Manchester United v Fulham
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle