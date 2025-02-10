FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Plymouth go to Man City; Palace meet Millwall

FA Cup giantkillers Plymouth Argyle will go to Manchester City for the fifth round.

After defeating Liverpool on Sunday, Plymouth drew City in Monday night's fifth round lottery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Holders Manchester United will face Fulham, with Newcastle meeting Brighton and Crystal Palace have a derby against Millwall after Monday night's win at Doncaster.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW:

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town