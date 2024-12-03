Ashley Young on FA Cup collision course with teenage son

Ashley Young is set to face his son in the FA Cup

Everton stalwart Ashley Young (39) is set to face off against his 18-year-old son Tyler in the FA Cup third round.

The Blues have been drawn to play against Peterborough United at Goodison Park next month.

Young's son, Tyler, does play for the Posh, but to this date has clocked up a little under 30 minutes of first-team action.

Ashley Young has become a regular for Everton since joining the Merseyside club from Aston Villa in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the eye-catching FA Cup tie, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: "Ash has put me under a bit of pressure there," referring to a social media post by Young - in which he hinted at playing against his son.

"I'll have to find a way of getting Tyler involved," added Ferguson, who is - funnily enough - the son of former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

He continued: "It's a great story, let's deal with that when it comes around.

"These are the kind of stories the FA Cup does bring up and it would be another good one."