Lemina opens up on being a leader at Wolves and building team chemistry

Wolves star Mario Lemina knows that he has a responsibility as a senior player at the club.

The midfielder spoke about how it is the job of the leadership group to ensure confidence remains high.

Wolves lost 4-2 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday and are in the bottom three of the Premier League.

On gaining momentum, he stated: “Even before, we’d been really confident with what we do and the way we play. We just needed to get to this chemistry between us and find the right timing, the right things to do on the pitch, and we had some unlucky results.

“We believe in our group, we've been working really hard, and I think we deserve what we did the last few weeks. We’re going to try to keep going that way, and forget about what happened against Bournemouth, and try to be more clinical.”

On a new start, he added: “To be honest, we have to move on. We had been doing well since the Brighton game. We had four games unbeaten and Bournemouth did really well against us. They're really intense, pressing us, and we made a lot of mistakes, and we should do better. It’s part of the football, we tried to play our game, they did well, they deserved the win because we made some mistakes. We have to move on right now and try to win against Everton.”

On being a leader, he finished: “Nothing really changed for me, because I've been in this role even since last year, part of the leadership players. I just try to make sure that the guys are feeling well and still confident in what we do. I try to be the best that I can be as a human being for them. It’s different when you lose, and you have to find the words to the lads to keep going in the right way, and that’s what we try to do as a leadership group.”

