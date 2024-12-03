"WOW!" - Young father and son to face-off in FA Cup as Everton draw Peterborough

Everton star Ashley Young may be playing against his son Tyler in the FA Cup third round.

The veteran, who is now 39, has played for Watford, Aston Villa, Man United, Inter Milan and now the Toffees.

He has achieved a lot in the sport, but may get the honor of playing next to his 18-year-old son.

Tyler Young is at Peterborough and they have been drawn with Everton for the FA Cup third round.

“WOW………. Dreams Might Come True #FaCup #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung,” he said on social media.

While the older Ashley has not spoken about playing against his son, he is likely to address the matter soon.

