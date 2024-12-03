Champelovier on Tottenham draw: You couldn't have asked for much of a bigger game

Tamworth assistant manager Neil Champelovier cannot wait to take on Tottenham in the FA Cup.

The National League outfit are set to welcome the Premier League high flyers in January.

They are the lowest ranked team in the FA Cup but will be hoping to cause a big upset.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Champelovier, who works as a PE teacher, stated: "Absolutely unbelievable.

"I was just literally on social media just before you gave us the call, and the scenes in the clubhouse, it's only small but the scenes in there were absolutely unbelievable.

"To get a home draw against one of the big six, we said we'd want one of the big six, whether it's an away day for the experience or to get them back to The Lamb for the fans and for the town itself.

"That's what we wanted and that's what we've been given, you couldn't have asked for much of a bigger game."

