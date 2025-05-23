Spurs dominate selection for Europa League Team of the Season

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham dominate the places for this season's Europa League Team of the Season.

Spurs defeated Manchester United in the final on Wednesday night.

It marked a first UEFA trophy in 41 years for Spurs and a first trophy overall in 17 years.

And with their winning campaign, Spurs also dominate UEFA's selection for their Europa League Team of the Season.

 

Europa League Team of Season 2024/25:

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham) Cristian Romero (Tottenham) Robin Koch (Frankfurt) Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt)

Midfielders: Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) Bruno Fernandes ( Manchester United ) Casemiro (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rayan Cherki (Lyon) Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

