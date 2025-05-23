Man Utd winger Amad: Unacceptable season; I apologise to fans around the world

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia
Amad Diallo has delivered a lengthy post to Manchester United fans after their Europa League final defeat on Wednesday night.

Amad started on the night in Bilbao as United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham.

The winger yesterday posted to social media: "First of all, I would like to congratulate Tottenham on their victory, and then apologise to all Manchester fans around the world.

"It's been an unacceptable season, and no one can deny that, but we always put our motivation on the pitch.

"I promise you that a season like this will never happen again at this great club.

Thank you all for your support throughout the season; you've been by our side no matter what."

