Top 4 players to watch in the Europa League this week

The Europa League returns this week on matchday 6 as some of Europe's greatest sides go head to head, here are 4 of the best players to watch this week.

GEDSON FERNANDES

Fernandes has been a standout player for Besiktas this season and was crucial in securing Europa League qualification after scoring three goals and one assist across two legs against Lugano. Since then he has arguably been the Turkish side’s most dangerous attacker and scored with a well placed shot against Lyon.

This week Besiktas face Bodo/Glimt, a side who sit one point above them in a tightly packed table. Fernandes will be the one to watch for the Turkish side who will be desperate to climb the table after just two wins in five games in Europe this season.

RASMUS HOJLUND

It has not been an easy start at Manchester United for the Danish talent who was often mocked for his lack of goals and threat since signing for the club. Recently however he looks to have found his form and secured a brace as well as an assist against Bodo/Glimt before scoring another against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

After two losses on the bounce, United will be hoping for a win against Viktoria Plzen who they are joint on points with. Manager Ruben Amorim won’t take anything less than three points especially since a win could push his side into the top 8 of the competition. Hojlund should play a major part in the search for a victory and with his current form should be the player to keep an eye on.

BARNABAS VARGA

Ferencváros's Varga has five impressive goals in just 5 games in the Europa League this campaign. A brace against Malmo and Dynamo Kiev plus a low driven finish in the final minute against Tottenham has helped the Hungarian become one of the most talked about strikers this season.

This week his side travel to Greece to face PAOK who have won just one game from five this season. If Varga can continue his incredible run then more goals should be on the cards for the 30-year-old who is in the form of his life.

YUNUS AKGUN

The 24-year-old has shown consistency and maturity in his game this season with the left footed winger bagging four goals against Tottenham, PAOK, Elsborg and RFS to help his side into 4th place just two points away from leaders Lazio.

Akgun went viral for his thunderbolt against Spurs just last month which found the top corner with ease. The Turkish international will be aiming to add to his goal tally once more as Galatasaray face a struggling Malmo side this week.

