Amorim: Mazraoui is Man Utd's future

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim heaped praise on Noussair Mazraoui.

The defender was instrumental for the team, playing on the right side of a three-man defense against Bodo/Glimt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mazraoui got an assist for United’s equalizer in a dramatic 3-2 win in the Europa League group stages.

Manager Amorim stated post-game: “He’s an incredible player, he’s our future. He played in different positions, he looks always fresh but we have to be careful. There’s a lot of games but he’s here to stay. This kind of player is what we need.”

On the team still learning his system, he added: “Yeah, and I get anxious because I don't know what will happen. You know, because you don't control nothing at the moment. We are trying to see different things. Of course we have an idea for each game, but I don't know the players and we don't work a lot together. So we go to the game excited because we want to see different things, but at the same time, you are a little bit anxious and nervous because you don't know how the game will go.”

He then added: “I know it will be tough. We will have problems in the future but that is normal in every club and with every coach. We are changing in the middle of the season and we know that we don’t have time to train. I believe in the people, I believe in the players, I believe in the staff and I feel at home. I have a job to do and I know how to do that job. You have to be lucky, sometimes the ball hits the post and goes in so these small things will help us. I am confident because I believe in everyone in this squad.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play