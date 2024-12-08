Big Prem trio rival Bayern Munich for PSV midfielder Tillman

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Malik Tillman is attracting big Premier League interest.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all watching the USA international this season.

For the moment, PSV are reluctant to sell the midfielder in January.

However, Tillman does see himself eventually joining an "ambitious top club"and the Premier League in particular would be a major goal for the playmaker.

A return to Bayern Munich, where he came through theyouth academy and played seven games with the seniors, has also been mooted given they hold a buy-back clause.

