Goretzka to resist Prem interest for Bayern Munich stay

Leon Goretzka is ready to stick with Bayern Munich to the end of the season.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Goretzka will resist interest from across Europe in January to stick with Bayern.

There had been speculation that Goretzka would leave Bayern last summer.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Napoli are all interested in the Germany international.

Goretzka, 29, has a contract to the summer 2026. He moved to Bavaria in the summer of 2018.