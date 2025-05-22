Merson on Man Utd's UEL final defeat: I don't think Amorim really wants to be there

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has revealed that he believes Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to leave the club after their Europa League final defeat.

Amorim had begun his post-match assessment with a simple statement: "I am not going to talk about the future." However, moments later he opened up and stated that if the United board have no confidence in him then he will leave his position after just one season in charge.

"I have nothing to show to the fans," he said. "So, in this moment it is a little bit of faith.

"Let's see. I am always open. If the board and fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation.

"But I will not quit. I am really confident in my job. And as you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things."

Amorim is looking for a way out

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson gave his thoughts on Amorim after the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in a final that many believe has set the club back several years. Merson stated that Amorim is trying to find a way out of the club, which looks to be at rock bottom after another dire campaign.

"I don't think Amorim really wants to be there. When you turn around and say, 'I'd leave tomorrow without any compensation', that tells me he wants to be put out of his misery.

"Man Utd are also in a position now where, if they don't want him, they've had a result. He said he'll walk away without any compensation so they've now got a way out. They now won't have to pay fortunes to get rid of him."

United must rebuild

The Portuguese head coach has won just six Premier League matches since succeeding former head coach Erik ten Hag in November. United have had the worst season in their 140-year history and are facing another summer rebuild. Merson believes they must keep their best players, sell the deadwood and try to sign top assets which he thinks will be a struggle now they have no European football for next season.

"To start with, they've got to keep their better players and go from there," Merson added

"I don't see too many of the United players being bought. Bruno Fernandes would probably be one of them, then there's Alejandro Garnacho because he's young, but a lot of the same players will be there next season.

"There's a massive rebuild that needs to happen. But the defeat means the quality of players they are going to be bringing in are going to be massive gambles. They could be hits or misses, they aren't going to be proven players.Years ago, everyone wanted to play for Man Utd and I'm not sure that's the case now.