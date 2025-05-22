Garnacho and brother take aim at Man Utd boss Amorim

Tribal Football
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and his brother Roberto took aim at manager Ruben Amorim after last night's Europa League final defeat.

Garnacho was left on the bench until the final minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in Bilbano.

Posting to social media at the final whistle, Roberto stated: "Working as no one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.

"Wowe hahahahahaha."

 

Roberto Garnacho posts in support of brother Alejandro
Roberto Garnacho posts in support of brother AlejandroInstagram

 

Alejandro, himself, also spoke of his frustration over Amorim's selection decision.

"I played every round to help the team reach the final, and today I only got 20 minutes," he told the media, as per AlbicelesteTalk.

"I don't know. I will try to enjoy the summer and then see what happens."

 

