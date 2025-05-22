Amorim explains going with Mount over Garnacho for Man Utd EL final defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explained going with Mason Mount ahead of Alejandro Garnacho for last night's Europa League final defeat.

United lost 1-0 to Tottenham in Bilbao, with Mount struggling to make an impact, while Garnacho, as a late substitute, offered a threat as they chased an equaliser.

Before kickoff, Amorim explained: “I feel that Mason Mount in this moment gives us a different balance.

“Because he’s really good attacking but also the way he compacts the team, he’s one extra midfielder.

“You know that Tottenham put all the full-backs and midfielders inside with a lot of people overloading that space, so my thinking was to have possession and a right foot in that position is really important.

“And to also have speed on the bench, because we have Amad on the other side. We need to have legs to change the game.”