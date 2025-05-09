Spurs goalscorers Porro, Solanke: We're going to the final!

Tottenham goalscorers Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke were delighted firing the club into the Europa League final on Thursday night.

Spurs won the second-leg of their semifinal against Bodo-Glimt 2-0, with Porro and Solanke on the scoresheet. The Londoners reached the final 5-1 on aggregate.

Porro later said: "I'm very happy for the team and fans. The team will celebrate this. (For my goal) I crossed for Dom (Solanke)... the clean sheet is the most important. We're going to the final."

Solanke also stated: "There's one more game to go, and hopefully we can do it. We knew it was going to be very difficult and Bodø/Glimt started well. We knew we had to be disciplined.

"The fans are phenomenal – the game at home was the same. Hopefully, the fans can make it to Bilbao and we'll have another special day."