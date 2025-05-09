Spurs goalscorers Porro, Solanke: We're going to the final!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham goalscorers Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke were delighted firing the club into the Europa League final on Thursday night.

Spurs won the second-leg of their semifinal against Bodo-Glimt 2-0, with Porro and Solanke on the scoresheet. The Londoners reached the final 5-1 on aggregate.

Porro later said: "I'm very happy for the team and fans. The team will celebrate this. (For my goal) I crossed for Dom (Solanke)... the clean sheet is the most important. We're going to the final."

Solanke also stated:  "There's one more game to go, and hopefully we can do it. We knew it was going to be very difficult and Bodø/Glimt started well. We knew we had to be disciplined.

"The fans are phenomenal – the game at home was the same. Hopefully, the fans can make it to Bilbao and we'll have another special day."

