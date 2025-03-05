Mourinho hints at managing Rangers or Celtic one day: Why not in the future?

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that he could begin management in Scotland one day as he prepares to take on Rangers in the Europa League tomorrow night.

The Fenerbahce boss spoke in his latest press conference as he readies his side for another huge European clash and was questioned on his future as a manager which he admitted was not his focus at the moment.

"My future is not important, what is important is the future of Fenerbahce. I have my contract for one more season after this one and in this moment I only think about Fenerbahce, and my duty and loyalty to the club."

He was then asked if he still gets Rangers fans thanking him for beating Celtic in the 2003 UEFA Cup final with Porto and went on to praise Scotland for its rich history and passionate fans who he admires.

"Not in Turkey as I've not seen a Scottish person. Maybe tonight or tomorrow. But yes, in London and in the south of Portugal some Rangers fans come up to me. That was my first big European final but I have respect for both big clubs.

"They both have an incredible history. I've friends from both clubs - the green and the blue - I know it is going to be difficult but I am happy to playing against a Scottish team. I look forward to going to Scotland next week.”

His comments sparked interest and questions turned to the possibility of him managing a top side such as Rangers or Celtic in the future to which he did not rule out and claimed that it is passion which leads him to take on new management ventures.

"In this moment no. I have a job that motivates me and demands loyalty. But why not in the future.

"People can say that the Scottish team is only between two teams, but it is a league of passion. Passion for people for me is everything.

"Celtic and Rangers are big clubs with big fan bases."