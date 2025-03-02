Fenerbahce coach Mourinho sees ban reduced on appeal

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has had his four-match suspension halved by the Turkish Football Federation on appeal.

Mourinho has also seen his fine cut from 1.6m Turkish lira (£35,000) to 558,000 (£12,200).

Mourinho had been punished for two separate disciplinary matters following Monday's 0-0 draw against local rivals Galatasaray.

The TFF said it would penalise him for "his derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and because he "accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with insulting and offensive statements towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees".

However, after Fener's appeal, Mourinho's fine and ban has now been reduced.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is taking legal action against Galatasaray over accusations he made racist comments after the draw.