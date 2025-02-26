Drogba speaks out after Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of racism: He is not a racist

Drogba speaks out after Galatasaray accuse Jose Mourinho of racism: He is not a racist

Former striker Didier Drogba has defended Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho after Galatasaray accused the Portuguese manager of racism this week.

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray said the club planned to launch criminal proceedings against Mourinho for "derogatory statements" against Turkish people. This comes after he accused their bench of "jumping like monkeys" during a fractious match between the rivals in the Turkish league on Monday.

The club said it would also submit complaints to governing bodies Uefa and Fifa after the 0-0 draw between the two sides. The former Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid also said the match was better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee and was instead officiated by Slovenian official Slavko Vincic.

Drogba, coached by Mourinho at Chelsea over two spells has now stepped in defender Mourinho and wrote a message directly to supporters of Galatasaray stating that he is not racist.

"I've seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho," Drogba wrote in a post on social media.

"Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent) is there to prove it. How can my 'Dad' be a racist? Come on guys."

He added: "You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey! We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I've been lucky enough to experience it."

Fenerbahce issued their own statement on Tuesday, saying Mourinho’s comments after the match were “taken completely out of context and deliberately distorted”, and could “in no way be associated with racism” as the nightmare continues for the legendary manager.