Fenerbahce coach Mourinho hit with ban and fine after Galatasaray complaint

Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-game ban and fined £35,000 following his controversial remarks after Fenerbahce’s derby clash with Galatasaray.

The Portuguese coach caused outrage by stating that the Galatasaray bench was “jumping like monkeys” during the heated encounter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Galatasaray have since announced plans to take legal action, accusing Mourinho of making racist comments.

Mourinho also sparked debate by claiming the match was better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic was brought in for the fiery 0-0 draw, issuing seven yellow cards, and Mourinho later praised his performance.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss insisted the game would have been a “disaster” had a Turkish official been in charge.