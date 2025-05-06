Tottenham fixture moved ahead of potential Europa League final with Man Utd

The Premier League have confirmed Tottenham’s fixture away at Aston Villa has been moved ahead of the Europa League final.

Tottenham originally asked for the game to be moved to the evening of 15th May but the Premier League has confirmed it will kick off at 19:30 BST on the following evening. Spurs were due to travel to Villa Park on Sunday, May 18th, just three days before the Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21st which was not enough time to rest and prepare.

Advertisement Advertisement

That means Spurs and Manchester United will have the same preparation time before the Europa League final if they manage to hold on to their leads against Bodo/Glimt and Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals. The change of date for Spurs' game at Villa will remain even if the North London side are eliminated, however.

Tottenham and United are on course to meet at San Mames later this month in what could be a Premier League affair in a European final which has not happened since Liverpool beat Spurs in the Champions League final in 2019. Both sides will now have plenty of time to prepare for the clash if they do make it to the final which will see an English side lift the trophy for the first time since Chelsea in 2018-19.