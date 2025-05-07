Garnacho on Man Utd's mass staff changes: It's not easy in the middle of the season

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has spoken to the media ahead of the Europa League Semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

Garnacho now has double figures in both goals and assists in all competitions in the current campaign in what has been an impressive season from the Argentina international. As United prepare to defend their 3-0 lead in the first leg away from home, the 20-year-old spoke confidently to the press about how he has found this season after improving his form.

United's changes behind the scenes have been tough

"We have to work hard to be in the squad. I just have to train well every day and I will be available for the games.

"I think it is not easy in the middle of the season when you change the manager and all the staff. In my mind, I just try to work hard every day and show the manager that I want to play."

Garnacho does not think about beating Ronaldo's record

Garnacho has scored 14 Premier League goals before turning 21 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo racked up the same before his 21st birthday. He was asked whether if he thinks of beating the record but instead brushed off the question and said United’s attack is the focus.

"I am not focused on the numbers. I think when Cristiano (Ronaldo) played here it was a different type of football and a different type of game. We are training really hard, me, Rasmus (Hojlund), all the strikers in the team. I think we are improving and trying to get better."

Amorim's "worst" United side ever comments are warranted

He also opened up on Amorim's comments about this squad being the “worst” in United's history and stated that he understands where he is coming from.

"We know that we are not doing a great job in the Premier League. But the manager said before that we have followed the rules and tomorrow is a final, and we will face it like it is 0-0. If we win the Europa League, we will be in the Champions League and we will face next season with a different mentality and in a different way."

United's new formation will work if the squad focuses

Finally, he spoke on adjusting to a new 3-4-3 formation under Amorim which has not quite paid off domestically but seems to be working in the Europa League thus far.

"I think it is difficult for everyone when it is in the middle of the season when a new manager comes in and changes the formation. We just need to follow the rules and I am trying to improve every day. I think we are improving as a team also."