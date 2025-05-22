Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Shaw raps Man Utd teammates: Are we good enough for this club?
Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw admits this season hasn't been good enough after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham last night.

Shaw, 29, admits questions must be raised about United's squad as they also sit 16th on the Premier League table.

"It's hard to put into words the season, but I think for a club like Manchester United, it's not really good enough," said England defender Shaw.

"I think definitely me and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight. Are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it's not acceptable.

"We know that and it's down to us. I think we have to look at ourselves. Something has to change."

 

