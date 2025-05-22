Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Keane slams Man Utd after EL final defeat: If you're depending on Maguire you're in trouble
Keane slams Man Utd after EL final defeat: If you're depending on Maguire you're in troubleAction Plus
Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed the players after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Spurs won 1-0 thanks to Brennan Johnson's scrambled goal.

Afterwards, Keane blasted: "Just when you think things can't get any worse for Man United. It's been the story all year.

"They've been getting out of jail with European football and it's been covering the huge cracks at Man United. All season they have been so easy to beat.

"They got lucky a few times in Europe and then tonight again, ultimately it's not good enough. They didn't show enough quality. Not enough options off the bench. 

"If you're depending on Harry Maguire to get you out of jail you're in trouble."

