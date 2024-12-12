Tribal Football
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: Two goals from Athletic Bilbao like stab in chest
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho urged fans not to turn on the players after their Europa League defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams struck twice as Athletic won 2-0 on Wednesday night, with Mourinho accepting the frustration of Fener fans afterwards.

Unfair result in the first half:

“The team played well in the first half. Samet also played well after the mistake. We were better in the first half. In any case, 1-0 was not a fair result and 2-0 was like a stab in the chest.”

 

A good first half:

“We started the match very well, our opponents had difficulties. Then we made a mistake and the situation changed. After that, we continued to play well in the first half. Suddenly, they made it 2-0 with a shot and things got difficult. We made changes, but after the sending off the match was over for us.”

 

Whistles in the stadium:

“I don’t think it was because Samet (Akaydin) made that mistake that there was such a strong reaction in the first half. These reactions are sad, but I don’t criticise the fans’ reaction. They are the basis of everything. I don’t criticise their reaction, but Samet didn’t make the mistake, the team made a mistake."

 

The dressing room is upset:

“The fans are upset, but not more than us. The fans can have feelings, but we are professionals. We can be sad, but we have to stay calm.”

 

