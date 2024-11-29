Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde pleased with dominant win against Elfsborg

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was pleased after their 3-0 Europa League win against Elfsborg.

Adama Boiro, Benat Prados and Gorka Guruzeta struck the goals for Athletic on Thursday night, leaving Valverde happy.

A great match:

“It was a good match for us. We must not underestimate any team. We did not let them attack us and that gave us more chances. In the end you gain confidence and the opponent loses it. With the second goal we felt like we were dominating and I think we played well.”

Importance of the match and rotations:

“We are playing for the possibility of playing in a knockout phase or not. I have made changes in defence, apart from Unai Simón, who was making his debut again. And there were some players who could have repeated.”

Great game from the full-backs:

“I am happy for them, for Adama and Gorosabel, who have been very good. Also for Prados because he is joining the scoring side of the field.”

Unai Simón's return:

“Each player has a specific role in the dressing room, whether he plays more or less. Unai has been out of action for quite a while, but once he has returned to training he has done what he always does. He has to get back into his position, when you are out of action for so long it is difficult. We had to choose a match to bring him back in.”

Chance of making it into the top eight:

“I have to look carefully at the rules, I know that the top eight skip the round of 32, which is a considerable bonus. Our intention against Fenerbahce is to go for it. We are waiting to see how it all works out.”