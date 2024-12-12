Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde "very happy" after triumph at Fenerbahce

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left pleased with their Europa League win at Fenerbahce.

Inaki Williams scored both goals for the 2-0 win in Istanbul on Wednesday night, leaving Valverde happy.

Happiness:

"We are very happy with the game, we have seen the atmosphere here, how difficult it is to overcome an opponent who puts pressure on you and who has great players. In the second half we were very good, with counterattack options and we defended very well.

"Our start to the second half was good, we created dangerous situations. After their expulsion we tried to keep the ball a little more and make them run more, it was essential that they didn't get involved in the game."

Iñaki continues to be on a roll:

"For us, Iñaki Williams already knows what he means because of the heart he has and how he pushes us. For us, this victory means a lot. We are a team that has just arrived in continental competition after years and it leaves us in a good position."

Approach:

"We're looking for the same thing that every team is looking for, to be able to unbalance up front and to prevent our opponents from causing us any danger. It's an effort that requires the whole team and we're a team that, if we're all together, we have a chance. We're a club where, if we're all together, it's even better."

Nico and Yeray, injured:

"We have to wait until tomorrow, Nico has a knock on his knee and Yeray on his calf and he was getting worse as the match progressed."

Objective:

"We're going to take it step by step. We now have 16 points, but we don't know if it's enough to be in the top eight. As for the draws, you never know who you might get. It's a new competition and we have to see. When in doubt, what we all want is to win."

Final at San Mamés:

"All the teams we have played against have certainly played many more games than us in Europe over the years. The final at San Mamés is an incentive, but it is far away. We have to take it step by step. Nobody in our dressing room is thinking about the final, we are thinking about playing against Besiktas in a month."