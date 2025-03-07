Amorim happy to take Real Sociedad draw: Man Utd must be pragmatic at home

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was upbeat after their 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Real Sociedad.

For the round 16 first-leg, United had the lead through Josh Zirzkee before a penalty on 70 minutes was converted by Mikel Oyarzabal. The spotkick was awarded for a hand-ball against United captain Bruno Fernandes after VAR's intervention.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said afterwards: “I think we played well until the penalty. But then the penalty, I think, changed a little bit the momentum of the game. I felt the team were a little bit tired in the last 20 minutes and that also helped them take control of the game in the final 20 minutes.

"Until the penalty, we were in control, had the opportunities. After our goal, we were really good because we were near the second goal.

"We are creating chances. Sometimes you don't see it in the xG because we manage not to shoot, but the great opportunity is there and you can see it. We have transitions, we have situations, and sometimes we are missing something. And that can change, especially in this kind of game, that you need goals that can make a difference for everybody.”

On the second-leg, Amorim also said: “We take the game to Old Trafford, our home. We need to survive physically on Sunday to be ready for Thursday. We need to be pragmatic, we need to win one game in Old Trafford. We have to think that way. You can get a little bit frustrated because, like I said, we had control of the game, but you can think also about the opportunities they had at the end of the game. The tie could be different, so we take the game to Old Trafford and we’ll be ready.”

Amorim was also pleased for Zirkzee for his goal on the night. The Portuguese says the striker deserved it for the effort he has been showing since the New Year.

He added, “It is deserved because he's working really well. He's improving in a lot of things in his game. He deserves this moment, and he was really important for us today.”