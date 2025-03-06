Amorim: I'm the right man for Man Utd, but sometimes...

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admits he fears for his job ahead of their Europa League clash at Real Sociedad.

Sitting in 14th place on the Premier League table and now out of the FA Cup, the Europa League represents the last chance for United to rescue their season.

While insisting he is the right man to take the club forward, Amorim concedes he may not get time to see out his plans.

He said at his Europa League preview on Thursday: “That is clear, I know what to do. But sometimes there’s a lack of results.

“So I know the consequences when you don’t win games.

“I am really confident since day one. A little bit more frustrated now — but I am still confident.

“I’m really confident on the big goal of this club. I’m trying to show the big picture to our supporters.”

On pundits questioning his 3-4-3 system, Amorim is adamant he's not for changing.

“The system is not the problem, it’s the way of playing.

“I was always really clear. I have one idea. I am still really confident because I have an idea how to play football.

“I will not change that, no matter what. And I’m not talking about the system, it’s the way I see football.

“I will not change that. We are going to do it. Or not, we’ll see.”