Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Man Utd tie alive; we know how to win at Old Trafford

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was bullish after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

A Mikel Oyarzabal penalty canceled out the visitors opener through Josh Zirkzee in this Europa League round 16 first-leg.

Afterwards, Imanol was full of confidence going to Old Trafford for the second-leg.

He declared, "It was a very even match. We struggled more in the first half, but we were better in the second, even though they scored against us, and then the team reacted very well to equalise and have several chances to win at the end. The tie will be decided at Old Trafford, we already won there once, why not again?

“You have already seen the potential they have in terms of structure and physicality. I don't need to tell you the potential that United has and, if it comes together, it forces you to do everything right, not just us, but any team. I already told you that they are playing well in the Premier League, even though they are not getting results.

"They are a very good team, you have to be exquisite in terms of quality and have more speed than them, which is difficult, because they are among the best at that.”

On their issues in the first-half, the coach continued: “In the first half we did lack passing and crossing, avoiding their transitions, because they have very fast players and they create danger, but in the second half we were better, we finished more and they moved less. The goal came, but we had the chance to equalise and opportunities to win.

“I still think that we have one of the favourites to win the Europa League in front of us and that it will be very difficult, playing in their stadium, but we already managed to win there and, seeing the team's last few minutes, why wouldn't we repeat it?

"Going into the return leg with the tie still alive and being in the quarter-finals is something to be happy about, calm and proud of, and looking forward to that night.”