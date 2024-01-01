Klinsmann scoffs at Kane critics: That suggestion is ABSURD

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has rejected England captain Harry Kane's critics.

Like Kane, Klinsmann led the line for both Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

He wrote for The Sun: "What matters to a manager on the touchline is his feeling for a player, his knowledge of that player and whether he feels he is connected to the team.

"If you feel Harry is connected, that he is with the team, even if he only gets a few touches, that is what’s important.

"A centre-forward can have 60, 70 or 80 touches, just playing short square balls left or right, without being properly connected.

"What matters is the overall dynamic and that the moves you are involved in are decisive ones.

"England will always look for Harry, he will always have chances to score.

"Everybody in England needs to calm down a little about the captain.

"Some are even suggesting that he should be dropped or rested for tomorrow’s final group game against Slovenia — but that is totally absurd.

"If Southgate did that, he’d risk the entire chemistry of his team.

"You don’t want to mess with your star players during a tournament.

"Harry is a leader and also a giver who can contribute hugely to the overall team performance — if he’s out of the team it will give the opposition so much confidence."