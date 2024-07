Tottenham boss Postecoglou impressed by Yamal

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he's enjoyed the Euros.

Postecoglou has been particularly impressed by Barcelona's Spain teen Lamine Yamal.

"I just love the fearlessness of throwing young players in, they've already made an impact," Postecoglou said.

"We sometimes, even us managers, kind of want to wrap them in cotton wool.

"But 21-year-olds, 16-year-olds making an impact straight away, I think that's so exciting."