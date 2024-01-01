Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Holland captain Van Dijk: Simons goal was legit!

Holland captain Van Dijk: Simons goal was legit!
Holland captain Van Dijk: Simons goal was legit!
Holland captain Van Dijk: Simons goal was legit!Action Plus
Holland captain Virgil van Dijk was left frustrated with the match officials after yesterday's 0-0 draw with France.

The Euros clash ended in a stalemate, with the Oranje not yet sure of qualifying for the final 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Xavi Simons had a second-half goal denied by VAR.

And Liverpool defender Van Dijk told NOS afterwards: "In my opinion, the goal was valid. 

"Based on what I saw, I don't think it should have been cancelled. But unfortunately we didn't get the score from the referee. 

"However, the one point is a bonus." 

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolEuro
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Holland players have met about new ref rule
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: I am the extension of the coach
Liverpool striker Jota: Klopp keeping in touch