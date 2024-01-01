Holland captain Van Dijk: Simons goal was legit!

Holland captain Virgil van Dijk was left frustrated with the match officials after yesterday's 0-0 draw with France.

The Euros clash ended in a stalemate, with the Oranje not yet sure of qualifying for the final 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Xavi Simons had a second-half goal denied by VAR.

And Liverpool defender Van Dijk told NOS afterwards: "In my opinion, the goal was valid.

"Based on what I saw, I don't think it should have been cancelled. But unfortunately we didn't get the score from the referee.

"However, the one point is a bonus."