Guti tells Kvara: We're waiting for you at Real Madrid!

Real Madrid hero Guti says he sent a signed shirt to Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on request from the Napoli star.

Guti admits he'd like to see the Georgia star one day playing for Real.

He revealed his message to Kvaratskhelia on El Chiringuito: "I hope you liked the shirt and that your dreams come true.

"We are waiting for you in Madrid. I am a little angry with Kvara because we wrote to each other on Instagram and he promised me his shirt, which I have not received yet.

"I will contact him from here, I hope he will send me one from the Georgian national team, with which he is now playing at Euro 2024. I really want to have his shirt at home. But I do not want the shirt that will throw Spain out!"

Spain meet Georgia tonight in the Euros round of 16.