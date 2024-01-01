REVEALED: Napoli and Real Madrid reach Marin agreement

Real Madrid have accepted an offer from Napoli for Rafa Marin.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states the defender, who spent last season on-loan with Alaves, is a step away from joining Napoli.

He is reporting: "Napoli and Real Madrid already reached an agreement in principle for Rafa Marín.

"It will take some days to get it signed as structure of the deal will also include a buy back clause.

"Rafa Marín will sign his long term deal in the next days.

"Here we go, soon."