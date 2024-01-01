Gallagher delighted ex-Chelsea pal Guehi with him at Euros

Conor Gallagher is delighted to be at the Euros with former Chelsea teammate Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace captain Guehi was impressive for England's win against Serbia on Sunday.

Blues midfielder Gallagher said: "Me and Marc go right back, we both joined the Chelsea Academy right at the start, so we would have been seven or eight years old.

"We played with England together growing up, we went to Swansea together, Crystal Palace... Pretty much anywhere I’ve gone, he’s kind of been following me.

"He’s a great friend of mine and he’s a top player as well."

Gallagher also stated of his own performance: "The manager just told me to go on and show a bit of energy, be disciplined and do my best defensively to get a bit of control on the ball. I think I did a good job when I came on and helped the team to win the game."