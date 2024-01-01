Brother of Man Utd striker Rashford fumes over England snub

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford's brother and agent has been speaking about his sibling.

The Red Devils star did not make England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

However, his brother was unhappy at that fact as he watched England draw 1-1 against Denmark.

Rashford's brother, Dwaine Maynard, has posted on Instagram that he believes Marcus could have done a better job than some of the players on the field.

He stated: “It's hard to sit and watch when you honestly believe your man could make a difference!”

The United player has not made any negative comments about missing out on Euro 2024.