England coach Southgate defends Shaw selection

England’s next Euro 2024 group game against Denmark on Thursday will not feature Luke Shaw.

The Manchester United left-back is fighting a battle to get fit for the knockout rounds.

While Shaw is closing in on full sharpness, manager Gareth Southgate will likely bring him into the fold for their final group game instead.

"Luke won’t be involved tomorrow," Southgate said to reporters this week. 

"He’s actually on track for where we thought originally. We were hoping a couple of days ago we might accelerate that but he needs a bit more volume work. There are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group.

"Luke’s an outstanding player, that’s why we’ve taken the decision to bring him, although he’s not played for so long. We’re hopeful that can be available as soon as possible. I don’t want to put a timeline on it here and now but he’s progressing well."

