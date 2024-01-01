Man Utd boss Ten Hag: No surprise Rashford, Grealish not at Euros

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted to the failings of a star player.

The Dutchman admitted that he was not surprised to see Marcus Rashford left out of England's Euro 2024 squad.

The winger is not with his countrymen in Germany, with England beating Serbia 1-0 in their first group stage game on Sunday.

“(Jack) Grealish and Rashford were both lacking this season,” Ten Hag said on Dutch TV channel NOS.

“And when you are lacking, you risk not getting picked for your country.”

Ten Hag and United may have to decide on whether to hold onto Rashford for next season.