Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Bellingham playing brilliantly

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he's been impressed by England midfielder Jude Bellingham at the Euros.

The Real Madrid ace proved the matchwinner against Serbia in England's Euros opener on Sunday.

Commentating on the game for NOS, Ten Hag praised Bellingham for his performance.

"Bellingham is playing brilliantly," said the Dutchman.

"He is the engine of the England team. He attacks, but he never forgets to defend."