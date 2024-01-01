Anthony Gordon waves goodbye to Anderson after Newcastle agrees record sale

Gordon sent a farewell to Anderson as he moves to Forest.

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon praised former teammate Elliot Anderson.

Advertisement Advertisement

The attacker has moved on to Nottingham Forest from the Magpies in a deal that helps the club’s financial situation.

Newcastle have also sold youngster Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for the same purpose. Anderson posted on social media: "It’s been a dream come true to represent my club for 14 years. Pulling that black and white shirt on at St James' Park is a moment that will never be taken away from me.

"I would like to thank everyone involved with the club and all the Geordies that have supported me throughout my journey.

“I will always support the club and wish nothing but the best for everyone involved. As one door closes another one opens. Thank you NUFC."

Gordon paid tribute in response while at Euro 2024 with England, writing: "Gunna miss you lad."