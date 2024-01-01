DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest complete £35m signing of Anderson from Newcastle

The 21-year-old signs a 5-year contract with Forest that will keep him at the club until 2029.

In yet another move linked with clubs attempting to comply with the Profitability and Sustainability Rules of the Premier League, Elliot Anderson completes a switch to Nottingham Forest.

Despite being an academy graduate and strong first team player for Newcastle, Anderson agreed a quick deal to move away from the North East.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said “We are all delighted to welcome Elliot to Nottingham Forest and pleased that he has chosen to continue to develop his talent with us in the Premier League.”

As soon as the opportunity arose for him to potentially join, it was something we were all excited to make happen.”