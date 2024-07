DONE DEAL: Newcastle hero Willems joins Castellon

Newcastle United cult hero Jetro Willems has moved to Spain.

The Dutchman has joined Castellon of the Segunda Division.

Advertisement Advertisement

Countryman and Castellon coach Dick Schreuder has welcomed Willems on a free transfer.

He moves to Castellon on a free transfer from Eredivisie of Heracles.

Now 30, Willems has 22 caps with Holland.