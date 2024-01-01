Tribal Football
UNCOVERED: Arsenal's 6-star shopping list
Premier League runners up Arsenal are said to be assessing six players currently at Copa America.

The Gunners are looking at the likes of Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Jonathan David (Lille), and Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt).

While they are not likely to sign all of these players, the Gunners are serious about a squad revamp.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be backed to replenish his squad for greater depth next season.

The signing of Rodrygo is one that would excite Arsenal fans the most, given his exploits at Real Madrid.

Securing Guimaraes from Newcastle appears difficult, given the release clause in his contract has now expired.

