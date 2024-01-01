Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are being linked with a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The right-sided attacker has flattered to deceive for most of his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, he has shown fleeting glimpses of why Chelsea bought him from PSV Eindhoven.

Per The Athletic, the Magpies have internally discussed the prospect of signing the English winger.

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen are two other targets.

This move is not thought to revolve around any sales, with Newcastle determined to keep winger Anthony Gordon.

