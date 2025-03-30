Ajax confirm interest in Christian Eriksen and Dusan Tadic

Ajax director Marijn Beuker has confirmed during ESPN's 'Goedemorgen Eredivisie' that the club is interested in players such as Christian Eriksen and Dusan Tadic.

Ajax have long been linked to former standouts Eriksen and Tadic, but the Amsterdam club have never publicly expressed interest.

During ESPN's 'Goedemorgen Eredivisie' program, Ajax director Marijn Beuker confirmed that the club are indeed looking at players such as Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic, and Girona's Daley Blind, as long as it fits.

"Such players are always an option to look at," said Beuker. "But it has to fit into the phase we are in, and in the salary space.

"You also don't want to block youth players coming up. That we are open to thinking about it is clear. It just has to fit into the overall picture for the future."

Daley Blind, Christian Eriksen, and Jan Vertonghen celebrating winning the Eredivisie with Ajax in May 2012 TOUSSAINT KLUITERS / ANP / AFP / Profimedia

Both Eriksen and Tadic's current contracts expire in the Summer. It seems clear for Eriksen that the Dane will leave Manchester United if no progress is made on a potential contract extension.

33-year-old Eriksen made his professional debut for Ajax in January 2010 at age 17, and he went on to play 162 games for the 36-time Dutch champions.

"He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past, whom we are thinking about. There will be several in the media."